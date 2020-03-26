Rural areas need help surviving COVID-19

All of the shocks to our system that I listed, although different than the one we’re experiencing now, had one thing in common. We came back stronger than ever before. Some of them took years to recover from, some of them even put people out of business, but in the end we pulled through. This situation will probably be really hard on all of us and too hard on some of us, but if we act quickly and do the right things, there will be more of us still farming when we get through it.