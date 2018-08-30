Carl Williams is an amazing man — and not just because he will be turning 97 years old in a few weeks yet looks 25 years younger.
Originally from Kirkwood, Missouri, he was the eighth of nine children who lived with their parents in a two-room tar paper house with a garden that was a crucial part of feeding the large family.
“When I was younger I didn’t know what kind of work my father did, but he became a house painter” Williams said. “My mom took in laundry and washed them in a number two washtub and wringer in the back yard and several of my sisters went to work taking care of kids and doing housework and things like that. The majority of the money they earned went into the family pot.
“When I got old enough to do anything I had a push mower and I started cutting grass for people. One of the things. When I was 10, 12 maybe, a real estate agent my mother did laundry for hired me to clean up the yards of the houses he had to sell, and so that’s how I started. My life of working was mowing grass with a push mower and doing things like that — and I’m still doing it.”
That’s right, Williams still mows the lawn for his daughter Sandy and son-in-law Harold Gallaher with whom he lives in rural St. Francois County.
When he was in his twenties Williams served in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Token, an Auk-class minesweeper used to remove mines from minefields in the South Pacific laid in the water to prevent ships from passing. After initial cruises off the Florida coast and in the Gulf of Mexico to check its performance, the new minesweeper left from Miami on April 2, 1943; transited the Panama Canal and arrived at San Francisco a month later.
Before the ship left port, however, Williams married his wife Jean in secret. After traveling from Missouri, she met him at the airport and they decided to wed before he went off to sea. Her mother had warned her she’d better not marry before she left home.
After training and escort duty in western coastal waters, Token departed from San Francisco at the end of August for the New Hebrides and from October until the following June, the ship escorted convoys between Espiritu Santo and Guadalcanal. In late June, the ship sailed to Sydney, Australia, by way of Florida Island.
A severe vibration developed while in route and Token’s stay in Sydney was extended so its bent and damaged propeller blades could be replaced. The ship departed Sydney at the end of July 1944 and proceeded to the Solomons, where it spent the month of August conducting exercises and and undergoing additional repairs.
“Aboard ship we had three pieces that were called paravanes," Williams said. "They were moon-shaped and made of heavy metal. As you dragged them through the water — depending on how you had it turned — the water would push it down. The two other ones would be put in the water a different way and as you moved forward they would go out away from the ship. The minesweeper would take care of three different types of mines.
“We had a cable running from the back of the ship that would go through the water and as it was dragged alongside, it would cut the cables and the mine would pop up. There were three ships that did this. The one ahead of you would be overlapping you, so you would have coverage. You had to have pretty many people to handle all this equipment.
“Our intelligence people were so great in their investigations that we knew where the minefields were, what type of mines and the type of equipment was needed to sweep them. By that time, I was a shipfitter first class. If something needed welding, if something needed fixing, if the officers needed a cabinet or something — if it was metal, I did it. I could weld, and I knew how to do things.”
The Token had two three-inch guns — one on the bow and one on the fantail. The ship also had four 20-millimeter guns. Williams was assigned to one of those.
“It took five men for each one of the 20-millimeters because you had a standby,” he said. “These guns were the kind that you’d stand against them with pads on your shoulders to operate. You had a standby if something happened to each one. One of them was there, and the other one had the magazines to put new ones on. The magazines were about 14-inches around and had a shell that would come out into the gun.
“The barrel would get so hot you’d have to change it sometimes. The barrel was the kind that you could get out and grab another one and put it in. They were about four feet long and the shells were about 8 inches long. I can’t remember how many shells were in a magazine, but there were a lot of them to shoot through there.”
In September 1944, Token performed minesweeping in the Palau and Ulithi groups before heading to Manus where the U.S. 7th Fleet was preparing for the invasion of Leyte. On Oct. 17, while conducting minesweeping operations on the way to Leyte, the ship was caught in a typhoon which caused some miner damage.
Following two days of minesweeping in Leyte Gulf, Token anchored in the south transport area on Oct. 24. The next day, the ship scored several hits on an enemy aircraft and rescued a downed flier from Sangamon. Heavy air activity continued until Token got underway for the Admiralities arriving at Manus in early November.
Arriving off Okinawa on May 20, 1945, at a time of mass kamikaze attacks, Token experienced its first of many days of enemy air activity. While performing screening activities on May 28, Token rescued and captured two survivors from a downed Japanese aircraft.
“It was early in the evening, just before dark, and our radar picked up something in the water ahead of us,” Williams said. “The captain maneuvered the ship and gained on it very slow. When we got close enough we could see two men and they were Japanese. We brought them aboard and we kept them a couple of days until we could get them onto a ship that was equipped for them.
“We didn’t have anyplace to lock them up, but the kitchen had a scullery where they washed the dishes and it had a sliding door that could be locked. We cleaned all the knives and forks out of there and put them in there. Sometimes we’d take them out and let them sit on the deck. They were doing just what I was doing. Some of the guys would get kind of nasty — they were the enemy — so, we had to guard them. When I was a guard, the men could not walk between me and them.”
Token was the second surface Bessel to enter Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, to sweep the harbor prior to the Missouri entering and signing of the surrender document by Japan. The Token came alongside the USS Missouri and took on a load of fresh water before heading to Tokyo Harbor. The Token and the first ship to sweep the harbor then raced to see which ship could enter the harbor first, but the Token received a message from Admiral Halsey’s staff to back off and let the Revenge enter first.
Returning to Missouri, Williams and his wife raised two daughters. He worked in a car dealership’s body shop before becoming the service manager. Williams liked working in the body shop, however, and finally asked to return to the place he liked best.
Today, he remains involved in lots of activities, including helping his son-in-law around the property. He claims that a 20-minute workout he does every morning is what keeps him healthy and strong despite his age.
“They go from my fingers to my toes,” he said laughing.
