{{featured_button_text}}
SANTA HAS COME TO TOWN!
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

As Tuesday night's Krekeler's Jewelers' Farmington Christmas Parade comes to an end, Santa Claus greets his many fans while riding atop a city fire truck covered in thousands of colorful lights.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting children at Winter Wonderland at Long Memorial Hall. It is open nightly to the public from 6-8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments