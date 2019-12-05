{{featured_button_text}}
Santa to receive official greeting in Farmington on Friday, December 11th

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 3, 1959 issue of The Farmington Press – Editor

Chamber of Commerce leaders and city officials are making plans to extend an official greeting to Santa Claus on the afternoon of Friday, December 11th. Santa will make a dramatic entry into town and will proceed to the courthouse square where formal ceremonies will be held on a platform to be erected for that purpose. The program has been arranged by the Retail Promotion Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, Howard Tetley, chairman.

Mayor Fred Revoir will be presented to Santa by Chamber President Berl J. Miller and Mayor Revoir will in turn extend the city’s official greeting and welcome to Santa for the 1959 season. Appropriate music and Yule decorations will be provided for the occasion. Santa will be glad to see all the children at the program and will have treats to give out.

Santa is scheduled to make his appearance about 5:00 o’clock on Friday, December 11th, after which the program at the courthouse will take place. Mr. Claus has a busy schedule for later next week, but details of his other activities will be announced in next week’s paper.

A large mailbox for mailing letters to Santa will be placed on or near the platform on the courthouse square and all children of the town and surrounding area are asked to drop their letters in the box.

