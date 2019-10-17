{{featured_button_text}}

Cara Akridge, regent of the SBM Chapter, welcomed all members and guests to our first meeting of the 2019-2020 year.

Two prospective members, Karen Jones and Kris Acquistapace, were introduced and welcomed as well.

Karen Kleinberg recognized Marvin Colyer and Daniel Gifford Jr. as Patriots of the Month for August and presented them with certificates recognizing their service to our country. Marvin Colyer is the husband of Patricia Colyer and Daniel Gifford, Jr. is the husband of Sharon Gifford, who are members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter.

Patricia Colyer gave an interesting program about Edward Nelson Monroe and Israel Putnam and the Putnam Dye Company.

Cara reminded all members of the various activities coming up in the next few months that include the Hike & Bike event that sponsors the Fisher House in St. Louis, on Sept. 21, 2019, for all members to recognize Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23, 2019, the Cameo Tea in Columbia, MO on Oct. 26, 2019, the Lights of Love and Open House at Roselyn Heights in Booneville, MO on Dec. 7, 2019 and the State Conference that is April 16-19, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.

