Sarah Barton Murphy DAR holds February meeting

Pat Colyer

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter met at the Farmington Public Library on February 2, 2019. Cara Akridge, regent, chaired the meeting with 20 members and one guest attending.

The meeting this month included a presentation by chapter member Pat Colyer. Her program was about the Language of Fans. Fans have been discovered as far back as 2000 BC in China. They handle and ribs of the fan have been made out of a variety of materials which included Mother of Pearl, ivory, metal, bone, bamboo and plastic and the fabric have been made out of palm leaves, ostrich feathers, lace, leather and a variety of other fabrics.

Colyer had a beautiful display of her fans that not only come from the United States but also Japan, Korea, Spain and Cuba. There are many ways of holding a fan and each way has a special meaning — from “I Love You” to “Go Away, We Are Done”. Fans have even been used as a weapon when they are closed. It was a very informative and entertaining presentation.

Becky Ewing informed the chapter about the Great Backyard Bird Count that will be done during the President's Day weekend. She encouraged all of our members to participate.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

