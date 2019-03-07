Try 3 months for $3

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter met at the Farmington Public Library on January 5, 2019. Cara Akridge, Regent, chaired the meeting with 19 members and one guest attending.

The meeting included a presentation by Jan Kemp, chaplain and a member of the chapter. Her program was about Mary Draper Ingles.

Mary was eight months pregnant when she was captured by the Shawnee Indians. She traveled with the tribe into the Ohio Valley, escaped and followed the Ohio River east back into West Virginia where she made her way back to Drapers Meadow to be reuinited with her family.

There is a book written by James Alexander Thom titled “Follow The River” as well as a movie with the same title. Kemp then informed those in attendance that Mary Draper Ingles is her fifth great-grandmother. .

Diane Dickerson displayed a framed picture where she created a collage of address labels surrounding her painting of the Statue of Liberty.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

