Try 1 month for 99¢
Sarah Barton Murphy DAR meets

Gifford

 Provided by Karen Kleinberg

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter met Dec. 1 at the United Methodist Church for a Christmas tea. Chaplain Jan Kemp chaired our meeting this month. We had 15 members and a guest attending.

Our meeting this month included a presentation by Sharon Gifford, a member of our chapter, about "Heirlooms, Traditions, Stories and Families." She displayed a collage that was made by her son made of cards, letters, postcards and calling cards written by her grandmother in the early 1900s.

There was a discussion about the importance, especially during the holidays, of sharing those heirlooms and traditions with family and remembering stories that have been shared throughout the years.

The tables in the room were decorated with potted poinsettia plants and everyone enjoyed a “tea” with sandwiches, snacks, cookies and candies, all brought in by our members. There was a small auction held to help with our scholarship fund.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments