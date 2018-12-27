Try 1 month for 99¢
Sarah Barton Murphy DAR meets

Hazel Joan Gallagher is installed as a new member at the Sept. 1 meeting of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR at the Farmington Public Library. Her family was in attendance for the installation.

 Submitted by Karen Kleinburg

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter met Sept. 1 at the Farmington Public Library for our first meeting of the DAR year. Regent Cara Akridge presided over our meeting. There were 23 members and six guests in attendance.

The chapter recognized members of the Foundation for Restoration of Ste Genevieve for their work in Ste Genevieve especially with the project about the Plank Road Inn which ran from Ste Genevieve into Farmington.

We heard a presentation from Bill Eddleman from the State Historical Society about DNA; how to read results and use those results to learn more about your lineage, and Hazel Joan Gallagher was installed as a new member into our chapter. Her patriot is being recognized as a new patriot in the records from the NSDAR. Her family was in attendance for her installation.

