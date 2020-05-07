Saying goodbye to month of April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

I can honestly say that I am happy to say goodbye to the month of April! It has been a challenging month to say the least but now we are at the beginning of a fresh, new month and hopefully the beginning of better times and getting back to normal.

It is important to our economy and to our mental health that on May 4th we open businesses, socialize with our families and friends, and start feeling productive again. We were back at the Capitol this last week to deliberate and finalize a balanced state budget for the fiscal year 2021. In the House of Representatives we were able to agree on cuts to the budget due to the loss of revenue, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Our main focus was balancing and passing a budget that could be deliberated and passed in the Senate and then sent on to the governor for signing by May 8th, as required by the Missouri Constitution. In addition to the budget there were a few bills that advanced another step in the legislative process. Two of the bills that are moving and having a very good chance to make it to the finish line will have a direct impact for our area. Both Rep. Mike Henderson and I have bills relating to land conveyance.