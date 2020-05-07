Saying goodbye to month of April

Dear Friends,
I can honestly say that I am happy to say goodbye to the month of April! It has been a challenging month to say the least but now we are at the beginning of a fresh, new month and hopefully the beginning of better times and getting back to normal.
It is important to our economy and to our mental health that on May 4th we open businesses, socialize with our families and friends, and start feeling productive again. We were back at the Capitol this last week to deliberate and finalize a balanced state budget for the fiscal year 2021. In the House of Representatives we were able to agree on cuts to the budget due to the loss of revenue, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Our main focus was balancing and passing a budget that could be deliberated and passed in the Senate and then sent on to the governor for signing by May 8th, as required by the Missouri Constitution. In addition to the budget there were a few bills that advanced another step in the legislative process. Two of the bills that are moving and having a very good chance to make it to the finish line will have a direct impact for our area. Both Rep. Mike Henderson and I have bills relating to land conveyance.
Rep. Henderson’s HB 1696 is a land conveyance bill relating to the industrial park in Farmington. He and I have promoted this bill for over a year and it appears it will finally pass and be made into law. The bill allows the industrial park to continue to attract companies to locate to the area, which will create jobs and boost our economic growth.
My HB 2315, relating to the land conveyance for Ste. Genevieve National Park, will attract tourists and bring much needed revenue for our region. The other bill I filed, HB 2552, relating to Mo Health Net benefits will be heard in committee this coming Monday. I will keep you posted on these and other bills that have an impact in our district.
House approves 2021 spending plan
As lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building this past week to continue the 2020 legislative session, we faced the difficult task of crafting a balanced 2021 state budget during a time when revenues are significantly declining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenge of making significant cuts in order to balance the budget, House members were able to approve a fiscally responsible spending plan that preserves funding for vital services such as K-12 education and provides new funding to support the state’s efforts to mitigate the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus.
The House Budget Committee had approved its version of the 2021 state operating budget on March 15, but as lawmakers returned to continue our work before the constitutional deadline it was clear that the plan would require significant changes later on to reflect the reality of the current revenue shortage situation. Legislative leaders worked together and determined that approximately $700 million in savings would need to be found in order to bring the state’s general revenue fund into balance as mandated by the Missouri Constitution.
The 2021 budget approved by the House achieves that $700 million in savings primarily by eliminating newly requested budget items. In total the budget removes approximately $454 million in new items that had been recommended by the governor or the House Budget Committee. By applying savings in these areas less state services will be negatively impacted.
The budget savings also include approximately $146 million in reductions to core department funding, with the bulk of that savings coming from cuts to higher education institutions. In total, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget plan reduces higher education funding by 10 percent or approximately $13 million, which is a slight increase to the approximately 8.3 percent that was proposed being withheld by the governor. Additionally, the spending plan achieves another $100 million in savings by both increasing fund transfers to general revenue as well as avoiding transfers out of general revenue.
I’m particularly pleased that we were able to keep funding for K-12 education, which is almost entirely preserved at the same level it is currently funded in the 2020 Fiscal Budget Year. As the K-12 funding proposal came to the floor, the budget plan included a $7.1 million decrease to funding for school transportation that was put in place by the governor. During an extensive discussion on the House floor, we approved amendments to lessen that reduction to $2.2 million. Our budget plan also pre-approves up to an additional $2 billion in spending authority for K-12 public schools should additional federal funds become available to support education.
Additionally, because of the importance of education, the plan approved by the House authorizes another $54.6 million in funding from the federal CARES Act for emergency education relief funds. The funds can be used for K-12 education, higher education, or any combination of the two the governor may choose. The 2021 budget also grants another $304 million in pre-approved spending authority for the governor for two-year and four-year public institutions, should federal funds become available to support them.
Other key 2021 budget items include:
$392.8 million is budgeted in increased funding to the Medicaid program to reflect the significant enrollment growth that has occurred in the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
$185 million for child nutrition and food assistance programs that have been depleted over the last several weeks.
$23.6 million in federal funds to the Department of Mental Health to provide statewide crisis counseling, suicide prevention and telehealth services for struggling Missourians.
$18 million for the “Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program”, which provides desperately needed utility assistance for the many low-income Missourians affected most by the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
$33 million to provide meals and services for senior citizens through the “Area Agencies on Aging”. $10 million as part of a “catch up” owed to our counties to reimburse them for housing prisoners in their jails.
$12 million to increase badly needed access to broadband internet in Missouri’s underserved areas, particularly negatively affecting our family farms.
$1.25 billion in federal funds for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide support and assistance to state and local government agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
$31.5 million in new federal funds to assist the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DOLIR) through its Division of Employment Security to provide needed assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.
$22.1 million in federal funds to DOLIR for “Shared Work” benefits and managing the department’s COVID-19 related expenses.
$11.4 million in federal funds to the Department of Public Safety to distribute Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grants to fight COVID-19.
$13.3 million to the Department of Health and Senior Services to address coronavirus preparedness and response. $4 million for the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program.
$1.5 million to the Nursing Facility Quality Care Fund to assist in improving nursing homes. $2 million in new federal funds to increase Missouri’s low-income weatherization program.
The proposed budget is now in the Senate being debated and awaiting approval. As required by the Missouri Constitution, the General Assembly and Executive Branch of Missouri government has until May 8 to complete work on the Fiscal Year 2021 state operating budget.
Coming together to help our region
I had the opportunity to join in on both the Ste. Genevieve and Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce conference calls, along with other state and federal elected officials, chamber executives, and business owners. We discussed the current COVID-19 coronavirus situation and how it has impacted the state and our region specifically. Many great questions were asked and suggestions were offered as the discussions revolved around what we as their elected officials can do to assist them in their efforts in protecting and promoting their businesses safely in order to keep our local economies growing.
I am pleased to say our local business owners are being innovative and working hard to protect their customers, their employees, and maintain their operations successfully. With the anticipated lessening of federal and state regulations it is very evident our local businesses are ready and able to serve the public.
First Phase of “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan begins
During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan outlining how Missouri will gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity on Monday, May 4.
Gov. Parson was joined by Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams, and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.
“With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri,” Parson said. “Today, I am announcing phase one of our ‘Show Me Strong Recovery’ Plan, which will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.”
Based upon four essential pillars, the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal:
• Expand testing capacity and volume in the state
• Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
• Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home
• Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data
This framework will allow the state to work through a gradual reopening, leading to broader economic recovery.
During phase one of the plan, citizens may begin returning to economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals in most cases. There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families.
Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.
“All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being,” Parson said. “Opening these businesses is going to look very different for a while, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.”
Some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate than others. Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.
Even as Missouri gradually reopens, citizens are encouraged to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others:
• Stay home if sick.
• Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your face.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of elbow.
• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
• Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing.
• Minimize travel to the extent possible.
Additionally, all businesses are encouraged to do the following:
• Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices.
• Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing.
• Minimize business travel.
• Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
• Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
• Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
• Return to work in phases and/or split shifts.
• Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact.
• Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
“As we begin to reopen, we will be prepared, but the virus is still here. Protect yourself and the people you love. Take care of each other,” Governor Parson said. “Together, we will defeat COVID-19. Together, the state of Missouri will come back stronger than ever before.”
For more information on the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan, please visit ShowMeStrong.Mo.Gov.
To view the full public health order and additional guidelines for businesses, communities, and citizens, please see attachments. These documents will also be available on Governor Parson’s website, the DHSS website, and the Show Me Strong Recovery website.
Governor's office
The governor’s office will be available by phone or email. All necessary meetings with anyone in our office will be conducted by phone.
If you would like to talk to someone in the overnor’s office or set up a phone meeting, please contact Sherri Lurten Kempf, at 573-751-8443 or email address at sherri.kempf@governor.mo.gov .
It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
