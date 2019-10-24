The Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter met Oct. 5. Cara Akridge, regent of the SBM Chapter, welcomed all members and guests to the meeting.
Karen Kleinberg presented Orla Kemp and William Geiler Jr., Patriots of the Month for September and October, with a copy of their bio and a certificate recognizing each of them for their service to our country. Jan Kemp, wife of Orla Kemp, accepted Orla's certificates on his behalf. Tami Geiler, wife of William Geiler, Jr., Cynthia Masterson and Christine Bollin, neices of the Geiler's, were also in attendance to honor William Geiler Jr. Cynthia and Christine are both members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter.
Cara Akridge introduced the membership to some of the most notable women who supported our troops during the Revolutionary War. Those ladies were Mary Ball Washington, Martha Custis Washington, Abigail Adams, Mercy Otis Warren, Catherine Moore Barry, Nancy Hart Esther DeBerdt Reed, Margaret Cochran Corbin, Deborah Sampson, Sybil Ludington, Patience Lovell Wright, Nanye'hi (Nancy Ward) and Agent 355.
Cynthia Masterson and Edwina Alcorn participated in the Hike & Bike event that sponsors the Fisher House in St. Louis on Sept. 21. They informed the members that the goal of $100 thousand was reached and a check will be presented to Cindy Suich, MSSDAR State Regent at the Lights of Love in Roslyn Heights in December.
