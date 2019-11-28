The Farmington R-7 Board of Education met in regular session at Truman Learning Center on the evening of Nov. 19.
Wade Welch of Hoener Associates updated the board on the various construction projects throughout the district, noting that the Truman Auditorium project was nearly complete.
“We’re getting very close to wrapping up,” he said. “…The canopy and handrails, we are down to the last few items. Both canopies and handrails are supposed to be done by the end of this week. The final completion as far as Brockmiller’s work should be by the end of next week. They have a little bit of electrical work primarily to come back in and do now that the theater people have come in and put up their lighting and rigging.”
Welch also addressed the concerns of an individual who contacted the school board about the bidding on a project at Jefferson School.
“One of the board members received a call from a union electrical representative and expressed some concern about the electrical subcontractor that Brockmiller has listed for the Jefferson bids,” Welch said. “A company named Koch Electric out of Scott City. They are a non-union firm, Brockmiller has worked with them on multiple occasions on projects of similar nature and size.
“From our point of view and the way we approach it with all of our school districts, we can’t specify specific union participation. We encourage it where possible, but we understand as long as a contractor or subcontractor is paying prevailing wage and providing the correct paperwork, that is what the school district and thus we are required to do. …It will be Brockmiller’s responsibility as general contractor as well as our responsibility administering the contract, to put it in per plans and specifications.”
Later in the meeting, a representative from Larry Hart and Associates gave an update on the school district bonds that have been issued and how the refinancing of some older bonds at lower interest rate will save the district a significant amount of money.
Farmington Schools Superintendent Matt Ruble noted that he was very appreciative of Larry Hart and Associates to be able to save the district over a million dollars in future bond payments.
“That provides additional opportunities and savings for the taxpayer,” he said.
After the meeting, the board and staff took a tour of the almost finished Truman Auditorium. Welch led the group around the building and explained some of the new features and operated some of the interior lighting.
Ruble commented on the project and its progress.
“It’s always a fantastic thing when you’re nearing a project end,” he said. “It’s been a great facility for the Farmington School District for almost 100 years, built in 1927. Hopefully, this will carry it out another 75-100 years for the future not only for the community but the school district as a whole.
“The first events in the new renovated Truman Auditorium will be the first week of December with our elementary musicals that will be fantastic to see. I can’t wait to show it off to our community, our parents and support of constituents. We always want to thank them, this is only possible through their support.”
