SEMO announces fall 2018 dean's list

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau has released the name of students from Farmington whose names appear on the 2018 fall dean's list.

The following students from the city of Farmington have been named to the fall 2018 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

They are John Bader, Megann Belken, Brenden Briese, Sage Busenbark, Olivia Casey, Jaya Day, Madison Francis, Nathan Gonz, Madison Higgins, Preston Holifield, Donovan Kleinberg, Victoria McKinney, Adelayne McWilliams, Julianne Miller, Andrew Willis, Logan Winder, McKenzie Wright and Jeffrey Yates.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

