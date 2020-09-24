Sen. Blunt receives Farm Bureau's top honor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has honored Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO, with its prestigious Golden Plow Award. AFBF presents the award annually to the one member of the U.S. Senate and one member of the U.S. House of Representatives who best exemplify agricultural leadership and support of Farm Bureau policies.

Raised on a dairy farm and trained as a history teacher, Senator Blunt is a true son of rural Missouri. After serving two terms as Missouri Secretary of State, he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1996 and the Senate in 2010.

Upon taking office, Blunt demonstrated a strong and consistent voting record. He has earned the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award eleven times during his Congressional service. His commitment to agriculture and rural Missouri is evident year after year as he answers the call for Missouri farmers.

Due to this body of work, Missouri Farm Bureau was pleased to nominate Senator Blunt for the Golden Plow honor. During the nomination process, MOFB President Blake Hurst shared the following story about his relationship with Senator Blunt: