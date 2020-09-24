Sen. Blunt receives Farm Bureau's top honor

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has honored Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO, with its prestigious Golden Plow Award. AFBF presents the award annually to the one member of the U.S. Senate and one member of the U.S. House of Representatives who best exemplify agricultural leadership and support of Farm Bureau policies.
Raised on a dairy farm and trained as a history teacher, Senator Blunt is a true son of rural Missouri. After serving two terms as Missouri Secretary of State, he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1996 and the Senate in 2010.
Upon taking office, Blunt demonstrated a strong and consistent voting record. He has earned the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award eleven times during his Congressional service. His commitment to agriculture and rural Missouri is evident year after year as he answers the call for Missouri farmers.
Due to this body of work, Missouri Farm Bureau was pleased to nominate Senator Blunt for the Golden Plow honor. During the nomination process, MOFB President Blake Hurst shared the following story about his relationship with Senator Blunt:
“In October of 1980, my wife Julie and I took a day off the combine to travel to the Pumpkin Festival in Skidmore, Missouri. It was the first day of harvest I'd missed in my farming career. Armed with Roy Blunt campaign literature, we did our part to help Roy in his campaign for Lieutenant Governor. Sadly, Roy was unsuccessful in that race. What has been a success is the relationship that Julie and I began during that campaign with now-Senator Roy Blunt. He is a friend of Missouri agriculture, a champion for our state, and the hardest working politician I've ever seen. We talk often, we rarely disagree, and he is always there for Missouri Farm Bureau and Missouri agriculture.
“I often say that politics is a profession like any other; one that takes thought, preparation, and experience. It may be seductive to believe that we will be better represented by people with no experience, little knowledge, and an attitude. Those things may be attractive on the hustings, but hard work, planning, and professionalism are more likely to bring good results for a state or a district. Roy Blunt is a pro, and I can give him no higher compliment.”
AFBF’s Board of Directors determines Golden Plow recipients after evaluating the overall picture of a legislator’s contributions to agriculture and government. Board members value elected officials’ commitment to sound agricultural policies supported by Farm Bureau, the private enterprise system, fiscal conservatism and reduced federal regulation of businesses and individuals. Blunt accepted the award in a virtual award presentation with Missouri Farm Bureau leaders in mid-September, due to social distancing requirements.
Missouri is fortunate to have such a strong advocate and leader in the United States Senate. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.
BJ Tanksley is the director of State Legislative Programs for the Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!