WASHINGTON ­– U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., co-chairs of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption (CCA), have announced that their resolution marking November as National Adoption Month and Nov. 23 as National Adoption Day passed the Senate with unanimous support.

As co-chairs of the bipartisan CCA, Blunt and Klobuchar work to engage Members of Congress on issues pertaining to children in need of permanent homes, children in the foster care system, and domestic and international child welfare.

“With more than 400,000 children in the U.S. foster care system, it’s vital that we keep working to improve the adoption process and better support adoptive families,” said Blunt. “I’m proud that Senator Klobuchar and I were once again able to have the Senate’s full support for this resolution marking National Adoption Month and Day. As an adoptive parent, I encourage families across America to consider opening their home to a child in need.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that Blunt and Klobuchar have led legislation to recognize November as National Adoption Month and to mark National Adoption Day.

“National Adoption Month is an opportunity to bring attention to and support adoptive families who open their hearts and homes to deserving children,” said Klobuchar. “As Senate co-chairs of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, Senator Blunt and I continue to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help make the adoption process better for children and families across our country. It’s important to increase awareness about children in need of loving homes and to honor the hard work of these nurturing adoptive families.”

Blunt and Klobuchar have been leaders in the fight to give every child a permanent home. In May 2019, they introduced the Supporting Adoptive Families Act to help ensure adoptive families have access to pre- and post- adoption services, including mental and behavioral health treatment.

In February 2019, they introduced legislation to improve the intercountry adoption process. The bipartisan Intercountry Adoption Advisory Committee Act provides the Secretary of State the authority to establish an Intercountry Adoption Advisory Committee within the Bureau of Consular Affairs to focus on coordinating the development, refinement, and implementation of policy and programs on intercountry adoption.

Last year, they sent a letter urging the Bureau of Consular Affairs at the U.S. Department of State (DOS) to ensure that the dialogue between the DOS, Congress, and the Adoption Service Providers continues and that members and experts in the adoption community are consulted in efforts to develop and implement policies that advance intercountry adoption.

