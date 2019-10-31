U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R-Mo, and Chris Coons, D-Del., along with U.S. Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick , D-Pa., and Joaquin Castro, Tx., recently introduced the Global Child Thrive Act.
The bipartisan legislation strengthens the implementation of policies that advance early childhood development internationally, which includes learning and physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development for children younger than eight years old.
“Many children around the world aren’t growing up in an environment that supports their developmental needs,” said Blunt. “This bill will improve efforts by the U.S. to advance early childhood development policies across the world. I urge my colleagues to support this bipartisan, bicameral bill that will make a huge difference in the lives of countless children.”
“With nearly 250 million children in low- and middle-income countries suffering from poor development due to poverty and stunting alone, it’s critical that that we do everything possible to support children in meeting their developmental milestones,” said Coons. “I’m proud to introduce the Global Child Thrive Act with Senator Blunt, a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee. Together, we understand the value of investing in the reduction of preventable child deaths worldwide and ensuring the healthy development of future generations.”
“As public servants, we have no higher responsibility than to protect our children and to ensure that children have a strong foundation for success,” said Fitzpatrick. “This bipartisan and bicameral legislation is a step in the right direction helping children across the globe. Every child deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive in a safe and healthy environment. As federal legislators, we owe a duty to support federal policies that keep this goal in mind.”
“We’ve seen the impact that investment in early childhood development has back home,” said Castro. “To help all kids succeed, it’s never been more important that we show that same commitment on a global scale. The bipartisan, bicameral Global Child Thrive Act responds to difficult conditions abroad, advances effective initiatives, and empowers the world’s children.”
The Assistance for Orphans and Other Vulnerable Children in Developing Countries Act of 2005 created the U.S. Government Special Advisor on Children in Adversity, who is tasked with coordinating all U.S. assistance to orphans and other vulnerable children among U.S. departments and agencies, among other responsibilities. The Global Child Thrive Act builds upon that foundation by strengthening the implementation of policies that advance early childhood development internationally.
You have free articles remaining.
The bill expands the number of agencies over which the Special Advisor has explicit authority to coordinate early childhood development policies. It also directs the U.S. Agency for International Development to engage relevant executive agencies to incorporate early childhood development into current programming over the next five years.
To incorporate early childhood development into current programming, the agencies would:
• build on the evidence and priorities outlined in ‘Advancing Protection and Care for Children in Adversity: A U.S. Government Strategy for International Assistance 2019-2023’;
• identify evidence-based strategic priorities, indicators, outcomes, and targets to support inclusive early childhood development;
• support the design, implementation, and evaluation of pilot projects in partner countries, with the goal of taking them to scale;
• support bureaus, working groups, and task forces implementing relevant sector strategies and public laws; and
• focus on improving coordination with foreign governments and international and regional organizations with respect to official country policies and plans for early childhood development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.