Service with a smile

Wilkinson also assembled a group of county employees to upgrade the county’s policy manual that hadn’t been revised since 1993.

“I said, 'Why don’t we get a group of employees together and go through the old policy book and see what it is and what it should be?' It took over a year to go through things — then we sent it to our attorney. We took it to the commission and the commission approved it. We set it up to where it should be reviewed every other year so that we have a current one all the time. I didn’t do it, but I held the meetings and we got this thing done.”

Prior to serving as Division 1 commissioner, Wilkinson served first as a Farmington councilman and later the city's mayor.

“I ran for Ward III councilmember and I didn’t win the first time,” he said. “The next time around, I started getting contacts from the city council. I ran again and did win. That was in 1988. I served on there for five years and then Mayor [Michael] O’Brien leaned over and said, ‘I’m not running for reelection and I would like for you to consider it.’

"I won. It was wonderful. I learned a whole lot when I was mayor — mainly of what you shouldn’t do. It wasn’t purposefully, you learn as you go. If you could go back and change things, I would have, but not for political gain. You just learn.”