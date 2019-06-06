{{featured_button_text}}

The ServPro County Days Parade brought out thousands of people from throughout the region to watch more than 200 entries travel the parade route that began at the Parkland Health Center and continuing through the downtown streets of Farmington. While all of the floats entered in this year's parade showed a whole lot of "heroic" personality and charm, these are the four that were voted best of the best.

