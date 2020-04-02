SFC enacts stay-at-home order

“It’s really playing a balance between allowing those things to happen and protecting the public,” she said.

In a summary of the order, all individuals currently living within St. Francois County are ordered to stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in the order. All persons may leave their homes or place of residence, or if visiting the county as a non-resident, only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses and operations.

All businesses and operations within the county, except for essential businesses and operations, and also except for any other businesses meeting any other exception as listed in the order, are required to cease all activities except minimum basic operations.

Restaurants and retail food establishments that normally prepare food for on-site consumption are prohibited from conducting any dine-in food service; however, such businesses may provide pickup, drive-through or delivery services so long as such business otherwise complies with the order.

All essential businesses and operations are encouraged to remain open. To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses and operations shall comply with social distancing requirements.