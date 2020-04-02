SFC enacts stay-at-home order

The St. Francois County Commission held a special meeting Monday afternoon to enact a countywide stay-at-home order.
According to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, the order does not go in effect until 12:01 a.m. Friday to allow county residents time to study the order and determine how it affects them. The order was a collaboration of the county commission and county health department.
“We have worked diligently for several days,” he said. “We used the guidelines of other counties to put it together. We have doctored it so that it fits our county more precisely.
“It’s important to us that we not kill our business. That is our lifestyle here in the county. [Amber Elliott, health center director's] primary interest is, of course, health. Mine is health, safety and the economy.”
Gallaher noted that Parkland Health Center (BJC) is deeply concerned about the situation. He has had several people from the medical industry contact him to do something.
“This is coming, it’s going to hit us,” he said. “We are a destination county. We are a county where people come for goods and services.
"We don’t want them to pick up something here and take back to those other counties. We’ve tried to make it as business-friendly as we possibly can.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler added, “Originally we talked about a 30-day sunset or continuation. We are going to review it every day so we can stop it …whenever. We may come back online gradually.”
Gallaher continued, “That will be taken on an as-we-go basis. The quicker people work with this and get it stopped, and get the curved changed, the quicker we will get off this.”
Sheriff Dan Bullock added that residents should not call 911 if they see people violating the order. Elliott clarified that they need to call the health center instead at 573-431-1947.
Elliott noted that there are five confirmed COVID-19 cases currently in the county. Three of those cases have required hospitalization with two still being hospitalized.
“We are doing disease investigation and surveillance every day,” she said.
Elliott asked the public to refrain from spreading rumors or false information about the virus or the stay-at-home order.
“Every moment we spend dealing with those types of things are moments that take away from investigations with confirmed cases,” she said.
Elliott said the goal of the order is that the maximum amount of people are staying at home, but also allowing for those essential businesses and critical infrastructure to continue operating.
“It’s really playing a balance between allowing those things to happen and protecting the public,” she said.
In a summary of the order, all individuals currently living within St. Francois County are ordered to stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in the order. All persons may leave their homes or place of residence, or if visiting the county as a non-resident, only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses and operations.
All businesses and operations within the county, except for essential businesses and operations, and also except for any other businesses meeting any other exception as listed in the order, are required to cease all activities except minimum basic operations.
Restaurants and retail food establishments that normally prepare food for on-site consumption are prohibited from conducting any dine-in food service; however, such businesses may provide pickup, drive-through or delivery services so long as such business otherwise complies with the order.
All essential businesses and operations are encouraged to remain open. To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses and operations shall comply with social distancing requirements.
“Social Distancing Requirements” means maintaining at least a six foot social distancing from other individuals, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer with more than 60 percent alcohol, covering coughs or sneezes with something other than hands, regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands, or as otherwise defined by order.
All public and private intentional gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes permitted by the order. Any intentional gathering of more than 10 people in a single space or room is prohibited unless exempted by the order. Nothing in the order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or residence of individuals who reside in such residence.
All places of amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to: locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, roller skating rinks, museums, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, bowling alleys, movie and other theaters, concert and music halls, country clubs, golf clubs (with the narrow exceptions of playing golf where there is no shared equipment by the participants and driving ranges where social distancing requirements are strictly followed and enforced), social clubs, and athletic clubs; shall be closed to the public. An exception shall exist for outdoor parks and trails where no shared equipment is utilized by the patrons.
All public parks and outdoor recreation areas are encouraged to remain open. Because playgrounds may increase the spread of COVID-19, all playgrounds shall be closed with appropriate notices posted.
Outdoor walking and exercise are also encouraged, as provided in more detail herein, provided people maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person not residing within their household.
For purposes of the order, individuals may leave their residence for essential travel, and to perform essential activities, as defined. Said activities shall specifically be related to: health and safety; the procurement of necessary supplies and services; for outdoor activity; for certain types of work; and to care for others.
Nothing in the order shall prohibit any individual from performing or accessing essential governmental functions.
Violation of, or failure to comply with, this order is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up one year in jail, up to a $1,000.00 fine, or both such jail time and fine.
For any actual or threatened violation of, or failure to comply, with this order, the St. Francois County Health Officer is entitled to obtain a Temporary Restraining Order without notice to the violator, which will compel compliance with this order. The party found in violation shall be ordered to pay the Local Health Officers, or other agencies, reasonable attorney fees, court costs and all costs of litigation for prosecuting said injunctive action against the violator.
The intent of this order is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their homes to the maximum extent possible.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.