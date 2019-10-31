{{featured_button_text}}
SFCCP's Season of Hope returns for 2019

Volunteers with East Missouri Action Agency and St. Francois County Community Partnership fill carts at Farmington Walmart as they select toys and other items for some of the 1,600 children who benefitted from Season of Hope last year.

 File photo

This year the Parkland is once again invited to join together in support of “Season of Hope.”

Since 1999, St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) has coordinated a county-wide effort to provide needy children with a joyous holiday season. Last year 1,554 children in SFC were given a much brighter season because of the donations and efforts from this community.

“Over the years it has been an incredible journey as friends and neighbors from every community have worked together to serve low-income families,” said Bill Bunch, SFCCP executive director. “Many people have given generously to provide children with warm clothing, toys and gifts. More importantly, this spirit of giving has provided hope that tomorrow will be better. Season of Hope is an exciting and fulfilling community-wide effort to provide holiday gifts for the children of families who live in poverty and the willingness of those who participate make it possible.

According to Bunch, Season of Hope works like this:

• Social workers and teachers identify and then refer children in need of help. Referrals are based on income guidelines and/or knowledge of special circumstances that exist within the family.

• Parents complete a list of their child’s needs and wishes.

• St. Francois County Community Partnership’s job is to:

• Raise awareness and involved the community in toy drives, sponsorship and donations;

• To coordinate data from several agencies to ensure there is no duplication in order to serve as many children as possible;

• And to coordinate the sorting, shopping, packing and delivery of the items to families.

Community members may respond in several ways:

• By donating new clothing/toys or shopping cards for teen clothing,

• By sponsorship (taking a wish list and shopping directly for that child/family),

• By donating cash to be used in shopping for a child/family (The shopping is done for you.),

• By making a cash donation in honor of or as a memorial for someone.

“Season of Hope is accomplished through the coordinated efforts of Partnership staff, school personnel and many local individuals, businesses and organizations,” Bunch said. “This year, “Santa’s” deadline for toy donations is Dec. 9. On this date begins the task of sorting, shopping and packing items for delivery — so it is important that gifts and funds be available by that date. It takes two intense weeks of long days to prepare and deliver the gifts to families.

“Most of the distribution to families is accomplished through school personnel, so our goal is to complete our task by the school holiday break, which begins around Dec. 20. There isn’t much room for unexpected delays, such as winter weather or slow cash flow.

“We urge people in the community to carefully consider how they can share in meeting the needs of children and families this holiday season. All gifts are tax-deductible, so we ask that we be given a copy of your receipts so that we can give you a letter of donation.

“Can you sponsor children? Make a financial donation? Remember that your financial donation can be in honor or in memorial of someone. Get your church, co-workers, or another organization involved or coordinate a toy drive. We need your help in any form that you can offer it.”

For more information about Season of Hope 2019, visit www.sfccp.org or call 573-431-3173.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments