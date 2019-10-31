SFCCP's Season of Hope returns for 2019

This year the Parkland is once again invited to join together in support of “Season of Hope.”
Since 1999, St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) has coordinated a county-wide effort to provide needy children with a joyous holiday season. Last year 1,554 children in SFC were given a much brighter season because of the donations and efforts from this community.
“Over the years it has been an incredible journey as friends and neighbors from every community have worked together to serve low-income families,” said Bill Bunch, SFCCP executive director. “Many people have given generously to provide children with warm clothing, toys and gifts. More importantly, this spirit of giving has provided hope that tomorrow will be better. Season of Hope is an exciting and fulfilling community-wide effort to provide holiday gifts for the children of families who live in poverty and the willingness of those who participate make it possible.
According to Bunch, Season of Hope works like this:
• Social workers and teachers identify and then refer children in need of help. Referrals are based on income guidelines and/or knowledge of special circumstances that exist within the family.
• Parents complete a list of their child’s needs and wishes.
• St. Francois County Community Partnership’s job is to:
• Raise awareness and involved the community in toy drives, sponsorship and donations;
• To coordinate data from several agencies to ensure there is no duplication in order to serve as many children as possible;
• And to coordinate the sorting, shopping, packing and delivery of the items to families.
You have free articles remaining.
Community members may respond in several ways:
• By donating new clothing/toys or shopping cards for teen clothing,
• By sponsorship (taking a wish list and shopping directly for that child/family),
• By donating cash to be used in shopping for a child/family (The shopping is done for you.),
• By making a cash donation in honor of or as a memorial for someone.
“Season of Hope is accomplished through the coordinated efforts of Partnership staff, school personnel and many local individuals, businesses and organizations,” Bunch said. “This year, “Santa’s” deadline for toy donations is Dec. 9. On this date begins the task of sorting, shopping and packing items for delivery — so it is important that gifts and funds be available by that date. It takes two intense weeks of long days to prepare and deliver the gifts to families.
“Most of the distribution to families is accomplished through school personnel, so our goal is to complete our task by the school holiday break, which begins around Dec. 20. There isn’t much room for unexpected delays, such as winter weather or slow cash flow.
“We urge people in the community to carefully consider how they can share in meeting the needs of children and families this holiday season. All gifts are tax-deductible, so we ask that we be given a copy of your receipts so that we can give you a letter of donation.
“Can you sponsor children? Make a financial donation? Remember that your financial donation can be in honor or in memorial of someone. Get your church, co-workers, or another organization involved or coordinate a toy drive. We need your help in any form that you can offer it.”
For more information about Season of Hope 2019, visit www.sfccp.org or call 573-431-3173.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.