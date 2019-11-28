By Rhea Landholm, brand marketing and communications manager, Center for Rural Affairs
Shopping at a locally-owned and operated business is truly a unique experience.
The atmosphere surrounds you as soon as you step out of your car. Sometimes, holiday music flows through the main thoroughfares of your small town. Almost always, twinkling snowflakes line the streets.
Large storefront windows decorated for the season beam welcoming lights onto the sidewalk. These windows offer a snapshot of what you can expect when you enter the small business.
Upon taking that step inside, chances are you’ll get a friendly “hello.” This likely is the small business owner.
You have free articles remaining.
While shopping, the quiet is soothing. It gives you time to ponder that gift you’re looking for. Is it something your loved one will like? You can ask the business owner’s advice. They’ll be happy to chat with you. Sometimes they’ll make suggestions. If they don’t have the item you’re looking for, they may send you to a neighboring store that’s also locally-owned.
You can shop whenever their doors are open. One special day this year to keep in mind is Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 30. Many of these businesses will have special activities and offers planned specifically for that day.
Small businesses help drive our rural communities. They help our downtowns thrive. This holiday season, and year round, it’s up to us to support them.
Shopping locally bolsters our community’s economy. Each dollar spent can bring in as much as $3.50 to the local economy, according to the American Independent Business Alliance. This gives a hand up to the business, its employees, and allows them to shop in town, multiplying your dollar.
This holiday season, I challenge you to go downtown. Step out of your car. Take in the sights and sounds. Support our small business owners. After all, they are our friends and neighbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.