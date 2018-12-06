Try 1 month for 99¢
Special Olympics bowling tourney a hit
Submitted Photo

Southeast Area Special Olympics (SEASO) held their annual Bowling Tournament at The Farmington Family Fun Center Dec. 1.

The Farmington High School Knightline Dancers volunteered to help the special athletes go for the gold. Their assistance was much appreciated.

SEASO is already looking forward to next year's tournament.

