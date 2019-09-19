Greetings Friends of the 144!
I have been fortunate to meet so many wonderful people throughout the district that I now call friends. Last Sunday I was invited to Friend Day at Highway Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. It was nice to visit with many old friends and meet some new ones as well. I might add that the pot luck dinner was pretty awesome too!
House Passes Address Motor Vehicle Sales Tax Issue (HB 1)
Lawmakers returned to Jefferson City to work on a pro-consumer bill that would allow Missourians to reduce their tax burden when they trade in multiple vehicles. House members gave approval to a legislative fix this week during a special session called by Gov. Mike Parson.
The governor called the special session to give lawmakers an opportunity to fix a state statute to allow the sales proceeds of more than one vehicle, trailer, boat, or outboard motor to be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of another. The fix is necessary because a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court clarified that the sales proceeds of only one vehicle may be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of a new vehicle.
When the Supreme Court ruled on this matter, they in essence enacted a judiciary tax raise on the citizens of our state. When you sell a boat, you generally sell the trailer and motor with it. All three have titles, when the supreme court ruled they changed it where you were only able to receive sales tax credit on one of the items.
The governor’s call for a special session gave legislators an opportunity to amend state law to allow for the sale of multiple vehicles to be used as a credit. The bill approved by the House is in line with the Department of Revenue's prior practice and what consumers have come to expect.
There are several examples of Missourians who would benefit from the new law including a young mother trading in two older cars for a newer, more reliable vehicle; or senior citizens who are trading in vehicles as they try to downsize. This bill benefits all Missourians from all walks of life whether you are in the city, the country, or the suburban areas.
The Missouri House approved the bill by a vote of 126-21. The legislation then moved to the Senate for consideration. The Senate quickly passed the legislation in a unanimous vote sending the bill to the governor.
House and Senate Complete Annual Veto Session
On the same day the legislature worked in special session to address the vehicle sales tax issue, lawmakers also held their constitutionally-mandated veto session. The legislature meets each year in September in accordance with the Missouri Constitution to consider bills approved by the legislature but vetoed by the governor. It is during the Veto Session that members of the House and Senate have the opportunity to put legislation into effect as law despite the governor’s objections.
Coming in to the annual Veto Session, the Missouri General Assembly had a total of six vetoed bills to consider for potential overrides. While Gov. Mike Parson signed the bulk of the bills sent to him by the legislature, he did veto two House bills and four Senate bills. The vetoed bills ranged in subject matter from regulations for outdoor cremations to qualifications for the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
While the legislature has been active in overriding vetoes during the last decade, this year’s Veto Session saw none of the governor’s vetoes overridden. In the history of the state, the legislature has overridden the governor 119 times. Of those overrides, 49 have been on budget line-items and 70 have been on non-appropriations bills. Prior to the administration of Gov. Jay Nixon the legislature had completed only 22 veto overrides. During Nixon’s eight years in office, the Missouri General Assembly overrode 97 of his vetoes.
‘Back the Blue’ Missouri License Plate Unveiled (HB 898)
Law enforcement officials and lawmakers came together this week to unveil a new license plate that will give Missourians an opportunity to show their support for the men and women who protect and serve. Missouri drivers now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate to express their support for law enforcement.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the river side of the State Capitol Building. Legislators were joined by several members of the law enforcement community, as well as Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and Missouri Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson.
A $10 contribution will be collected from each license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri. This will help ensure the memorial continues to stand in memory of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers. Those who want the plate will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs. Missourians interested in obtaining one of the new plates can apply for them online at the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/personalize.php
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
