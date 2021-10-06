FHS Knights stun Poplar Bluff Mules in last minute win

With a Homecoming theme of “Knight at Disney,” it was only fitting that the Farmington High School football team won in dramatic fashion Friday night.
Rallying for two touchdowns in the final minute, the Knights edged the Poplar Bluff Mules 49-42 to extend their winning streak to five games.
With six seconds left in the fourth quarter and the score knotted at 42-42, Farmington senior quarterback Drew Felker pitched the ball to sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham, who then floated a 29-yard pass into the end zone where senior receiver Jake Bishop was waiting to seal the victory.
“I'm so proud of my team because our team showed everything that we talked about,” Farmington coach Erik Kruppe said. “Everything that we make a priority in the program, they showed. They showed the ability to finish. They showed discipline. They showed toughness. They showed an ability to be able to play for 48 minutes and that never-say-die attitude.”
The fourth quarter had plenty of dramatic moments.
Down 42-28 with about eight minutes left, Farmington (5-1, 3-0) rushed 80 yards in five plays, capped by a 14-yard touchdown from freshman running back Kaesen McClain.
The Knights missed the extra point, but Bishop recovered the onside kick to give Farmington the ball again at the Mules' 38-yard line.
Several rushing plays later, the Knights had a 12-yard touchdown run by Cunningham called back on a holding penalty. Then on third-and-10 at the 12, Felker threw a pass that Chris Matlock intercepted on the 1.
But on the very next snap, Poplar Bluff’s Amare White fumbled and Farmington senior defensive lineman Garrett Skaggs recovered, giving the Knights possession at the 9-yard line.
Senior running back Tyler Williams scored from 3 yards out to pull Farmington within two with 54 seconds left. A penalty against the Mules moved the ball half of the distance closer for the two-point attempt, which was scored by Cunningham for a 42-42 tie.
Poplar Bluff (4-2, 1-2) got the ball back on its own 41-yard line with 46 seconds left, but punted after three straight incomplete passes.
That set the Knights up for their thrilling game-winning touchdown to cap their comeback.
“It's on the kids because I can't be more proud of them for what they did,” Kruppe said. “They did not give up and they played a hell of a football game.”
Farmington rushed for a total of 398 yards in the game. Its previous touchdowns all came on the ground before the clincher.
McClain led the Knights with a season-high 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Felker added 124 rushing yards and two scores, and was also 3-of-5 passing for 60 yards and one interception.
Cunningham had 57 rushing yards, including a touchdown, plus the winning touchdown pass and a 21-yard reception.
Senior running back Brady Cook added 37 yards on the ground. Bishop led Farmington in receiving yards with 89.
The Knights took an early 14-0 lead with rushing touchdowns by Felker and Cunningham on their first two possessions.
After trading fumbles, the Mules responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass across the middle from Kannon Carr to Devin Gatewood.
The teams then traded rushing touchdowns, a 1-yard run by Felker for Farmington and a 51-yard run by White for Poplar Bluff.
The Mules scored the final touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game 21-21 at halftime. After a 56-yard reception by Darius Graham, Carr scored on a 1-yard keeper.
In the third quarter, Poplar Bluff scored on their first series with another 15-yard touchdown reception by Graham to take its first lead.
But Farmington answered with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by McClain.
The Mules then scored twice – on a 12-yard run by Carr and 18-yard run by Atari Amos – to take a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter before it slipped away.
Both teams struggled with penalties, Farmington with nine and Poplar Bluff with 10, including two unsportsmanlike conduct flags.
Carr was 9-of-17 for 282 yards and two touchdowns for the Mules. He also ran for two touchdowns. Graham had 119 receiving yards and White netted 80 rushing yards.
Next week, Farmington faces off with undefeated No. 1 Jackson for the SEMO North conference title. The Knights haven’t lost since the season opener against North County.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
