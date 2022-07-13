Precision Eye Care Tennis Tournament winners announced

Precision Eye Care’s annual community tennis tournament winners weren’t just the players on the courts. The Farmington (FHS) and North County (NCHS) high schools’ tennis programs were also winners when Dr. John Fitz presented each coach with a $535 check on July 6.

The tournament featured adult and junior players from Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Fredericktown, Ironton, Pilot Knob, Mountain View, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Bloomsdale, DeSoto, Bismarck, Belleview, Festus and Houston, Missouri, along with Indianapolis, Indiana, and Green Cove Springs, Florida.

Dr. John Fitz and Precision Eye Care covered all the expenses for the player T-shirts, plaques and ribbons, and donated all the registration fees to the FHS and NCHS tennis teams for any expenses that fall outside the programs’ budgets.

Precision Eye Care sponsors the only community tennis tournament in the Parkland, and tournament director Julie Powers commented that it continues to draw players from all over the state as well as other states.

“It’s always fun to see who comes into town for this tournament because there is so much fun packed on top of the competition,” she said.

Fitz said, “This tournament always brings the tennis community together in the best possible way. All levels of players can compete in a pleasant environment in a town that offers a lot of options when they aren’t on the courts. We hope to have even more players next year.”

Next year’s tournament is scheduled for June 15-18.

Pec 2022 Final Results

Girls' Singles

1st Belle Daniels (St Louis)

2nd Lucy Pace ￼(Desloge)

Consolation

1st Anna Burcham (O’Fallon)

2nd Mariam Rana (St Louis)

Girls' Doubles

1st Belle Daniels/Lucy Pace

2nd Hannah Politte/Lauren Politte (Farmington)

Consolation

1st Mariah Coonce (Desloge)/Camille Skaggs (Bonne Terre)

Boys' Singles

1st Evan Veach (Bonne Terre)

2nd Kolton Kreisz (St Louis)

Consolation

1st Wren Blount (Farmington)

2nd Jack Williams (Farmington)

Boys' Doubles

1st Evan Veach/Drew Christopher (Bonne Terre)

2nd Talon Colby (Bonne Terre)/Asher Stevens (Bonne Terre)

Women's Doubles

1st Courney Stufflebean (Farmington)/Nicole Willie (Farmington)

2nd Anna Burcham/Leah Burcham (O'Fallon)

Mixed Doubles

1st Greg Fulling/Tracy Fulling (Indianapolis, IN)

2nd Landon Kater (Park Hills)/Courtney Stufflebean

Men's Seniors Doubles

1st Marvin Bohnenkamp (Farmington)/Ken Bohnenkamp (St Louis)

2nd Mitch Fuemmeler (Farmington)/Bob Dickey (Farmington)

Men's Singles

1st Alex England (Farmington)

2nd Alex Schrautemeier (St Charles)

Men's Doubles

1st Lance Sechrest (Farmington)/Greg Fulling

2nd John England (Farmington)/Alex England