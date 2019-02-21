Try 1 month for 99¢

Farmington residents who are ready to get rid of appliances and rubbish sitting around the house or yard are in luck as Spring Clean-Up Week is returning to the city from April 1 through April 4.

“A city crew will begin at 7:30 a.m. each morning,” said Greg Beavers, Farmington city administrator. “We ask that people have their rubbish in containers and placed at the curb in the alley. We will not take anything your trash service takes, like trash bags, cardboard boxes or items in garbage cans.”

In addition to those prohibited items, Beavers said the crew will not pick up leaves, limbs, brush, lumber, shingles, sliding or construction waste products.

“We will not take anything larger than two men can handle,” he said. “Appliances must have compressors removed. If we are unable to complete a ward in a single day, we will finish the following day.

“Please check to see what ward you are in and leave all rubbish by the curb by 7:30 a.m. on your specified morning. There is no callback, so please be prompt in putting out your items.”

Beavers noted that tires may be taken to the Street Department at 210 Industrial Drive on April 6 for a fee of $2.50 per tire — $3.50 if mounted on the wheel. The city will only accept passenger car and light truck (pickup) tires.

The following is the pick-up schedule for the week:

Ward 1: Pick up Monday, April 1; Ward 2: Pick up Tuesday, April 2; Ward 3: Wednesday, April and Ward 4: Thursday, April 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Load comments