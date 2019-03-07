Try 3 months for $3

The first ever Spring Fling Vendor Blender to raise funds for and awareness of the Mineral Area College Food Pantry on the Park Hills campus brought out eager shoppers Saturday, along with a wide selection of vendors and their wares to Farmington’s Centene Center.

Half of the funds raised from the event will go to assist the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale fundraiser. That makes perfect sense because the Spring Fling was sponsored by the same group of volunteers that brings the annual bake sale fundraiser each year to the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium for the raising of much-needed funds for local food pantries.

Chris Landrum spearheaded the fundraiser after learning of the work of two MAC employees who are helping students to meet practical needs for themselves and their families while busy working for a degree in their chosen field of study.

“We just thought the Spring Fling Vendor Blender would be a fun event for (shoppers) where they could come by to visit with friends, eat some breakfast, shop and just have a good time. While the $10 was a donation, our committee felt like everyone got a lot in return for it.”

Landrum described herself and her fellow committee members as “extremely pleased” by Saturday’s event.

“We thought we had a great turnout and the shoppers that came had very favorable comments — not only about the vendors — but also about the food,” she said. “It seems like everybody was raving about the food. That’s always something important to me, so I was happy to hear everyone appreciated that.”

Landrum noted that several vendors had to cancel at the last minute due to sickness, but there were still more than plenty on hand to provide ample shopping opportunities to those that came out to participate.

Admitting that events like the Spring Fling aren’t huge moneymakers, Landrum said their goal was to bring awareness to the needs of MAC students and the existence of a food pantry on the campus grounds.

“We’re hoping that we started getting the word out there in that regard,” she said. “We made a little over $3,000 that we will split with the MAC Food Pantry. They’re just thrilled to be able to have that money to use to spend on their students.

"As for the half of the proceeds that is going to the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, we’ll hold it back and put it toward the bake sale that will be coming this November.”

Landrum indicated that because of Saturday’s Spring Fling success, the event will likely show up on the calendar again next year.

“I think our goal is to hold it again next year,” she said. “My committee will be meeting in the next week or so to put our heads together to figure out what worked well and those things we’ll want to revisit.

"What we’re really planning to do is to make it a yearly event. As long as the public likes it and the vendors want to come, I think we’ll be doing it.

The original vendors list for the weekend included: Gypsy Cupcakes, Copper Lantern, Jordan Essentials, Touchstone Jewelry, Crystal by Swarovski, Old Village Mercantile, MAC Bookstore, The Farmer's Daughter, Rodan and Fields, A Little Bit of This and That, Tres Naturals, Painted Signs, Juice Plus, White Line Jewelry, Ophelia's Boutique, Chalk Couture, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Fly Right In, Lila Rose Doterra, Paparazzi, Color Street Nails, Avon, Keep Collective, Thirty One, Papercrafts, Norwex, V-Tree Originals, Young Living, American Girl doll clothes, Pink Zebra and Scentsy.

