Try 1 month for 99¢
Spring Fling coming to Centene

Don't miss the Spring Fling Vendor Blender coming to the Centene Center from 9-noon March 2 at the Centene Center.

Spring Fling Vendor Blender 2019 will be coming from 9-noon March 2 to the Centene Center located at 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.

The event will feature door prizes, a continental breakfast, vendors, boutiques and other surprises.

Tickets are $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Mineral Area College Food Pantry.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments