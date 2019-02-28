Spring Fling Vendor Blender coming to Centene

A community event taking place this weekend in the Parkland — the Spring Fling Vendor Blender — will provide assistance to the Mineral Area College Food Pantry by bringing a wide selection of vendors and their wares to Farmington’s Centene Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Spring Fling is being sponsored by the same group of volunteers that brings the Help the Hungry Bake Sale each year to the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium to help raise much-needed funds for local food pantries.
Chris Landrum is spearheading the fundraiser that began after a conversation with two MAC employees.
“We were talking with Jennifer Sikes and Ellen Miller from Mineral Area College and they started a food pantry for the MAC students,” she said. “I know when I worked there, I started seeing the need, but it’s become increasingly important. So many of these kids just don’t have enough food. The MAC pantry is fully funded just by the school’s faculty and staff.
“The Help the Hungry Bake Sale is about feeding people and we just decided to partner with them to try to make some money that they can use to help their students. We put our heads together and this is what we came up with — the Spring Fling Vendor Blender. The money will be divided between the MAC food pantry and the Help the Hungry Bake Sale.”
Since this is the first event of its kind in the area, what kind of things will people see when they get there?
“At one end of the Centene Center we’re going to have some tables and things set up,” Landrum said. “We’re going to have a full continental breakfast and we’ve gotten a lot of participation from local businesses — 12 West, Panera, CiCi’s Pizza, ColJac, RaeCole’s, Prairie Farms, Wise Grounds Coffee — they’re all donating breakfast items for us that morning. Walmart donated some gift cards that we’re going to use to buy fruit.
“People can come in and have a nice breakfast and then the room will be filled with vendors along with all kinds of products that women like. We’ll have essential oils, jewelry, natural skin care, clothing — just a wide variety of things women will want to purchase. Each of the vendors coming will be donating a door prize of at least $25 in value, so about every 10 minutes or so, we’ll be giving away a door prize.
“We just thought it would be a fun event for women. They can come in anytime they want between 9 and noon. Come with their friends and eat some breakfast, shop and just have a good time. We know the community will go out of its way to support us again as we seek to feed college students and families. The $10 is a donation, but we feel like everyone will be getting a lot in return for it.
Vendors participating include: Gypsy Cupcakes, Copper Lantern, Jordan Essentials, Touchstone Jewelry, Crystal by Swarovski, Old Village Mercantile, MAC Bookstore, The Farmer's Daughter, Rodan and Fields, A Little Bit of This and That, Tres Naturals, Painted Signs, Juice Plus, White Line Jewelry, Ophelia's Boutique, Chalk Couture, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Fly Right In, Lila Rose Doterra, Paparazzi, Color Street Nails, Avon, Keep Collective, Thirty One, Papercrafts, Norwex, V-Tree Originals, Young Living, American Girl doll clothes, Pink Zebra and Scentsy.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Farmington Civic Center, as well as the MAC Bookstore. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.
