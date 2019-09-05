{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about St. Francois State Park at 6 p.m., Saturday at the park amphitheater located in the campground.

Representatives from the park will be on hand to provide information about the park and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

St. Francois State Park is located 5 miles north of Bonne Terre at 8920 US Highway 67. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-358-2173.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments