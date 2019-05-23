St. Joe students excel at SEMO, MAC science fairs

Thirteen St. Joseph Catholic School students — 10 eighth graders and three sixth graders — participated in the Southeast Missouri State University Regional Science Fair in March and came away with better than expected results.
"It's been a number of years since St. Joe has been to the SEMO Fair, so it was a much anticipated event for all of us," said science teacher John England. "There were over 250 middle school projects entered there. After the judging was completed, St. Joseph students had nine award winners out of the 10 projects they had entered at the fair. There were three first place finishes, three second place finishes, two third place finishes, and nine special award winners.
Then, at the Mineral Area College Science Fair held last month, St. Joe entered 17 projects — grades 6-8 — and came away with four first place finishes, two second place finishes, two third place finishes and six projects that received honorable mention.
England, mentioning what he described as an interesting side-note to the event, said, "St. Joe qualified four projects for the Best in Fair – Kiya Wade and Jessica Wade in earth science; T.J. Benoist in computer science; Anna Burcham in chemistry; and Leah Burcham — Anna's younger sister — in biology.
"At last year's event, Anna and her partner, Nora Berkbigler, placed first in chemistry and won the Best in Fair Award, so there was a great deal of anticipation as the judges were interviewing each of the contestants to determine this year's winner.
"When the judges announced Best in Fair, it was the 'little' sister who came away with the award. Leah's project tested the effects of e-cigarette vapor on the web-making ability of an orb weaver spider. Even though the younger sister won the grand prize, the older sister was quite proud of her sibling's accomplishment and gave her a huge hug when the award was announced."
St. Joseph Catholic students recognized at the 2019 SEMO Science Fair were Anna Burcham, First Place - Biochemistry, Special Awards: NOAA's 2019 Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award, Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award, NASA Earth System Science Award and 2019 Broadcom Masters Nomination; Nora Berkbigler / Carissa Cassimatis, First Place – Earth Sciences, Special Awards: Association for Women Geoscientists Award, Best Junion Division Group Award and Broadcom Masters Nominee; Emma Cummings, First Place – Animal Sciences and Microbiology, Special Awards: Best in Animal Science and Microbiology, Broadcom Masters Nominee and $50 cash prize; Brayden Arms / Grant Tucker, Second Place – Social and Behavioral Sciences; T.J. Benoist, Second Place – Engineering Mechanics, Robotics, Embedded Systems, Material Sciences; Meredith Williams and Lilly Brockland, Second Place – Biochemistry; Leah Burcham, Southeast Missouri Dental Society Award and cash prize of $25; Klarissa Heberlie, Third Place – Earth Sciences; and Liam Ring, Third Place – Engineering Mechanics, Robotics, Embedded Systems.
St. Joseph Catholic students recognized at the 2019 Mac Science Fair were Leah Burcham, Best in Fair, First Place - Biology; Anna Burcham, First Place – Chemestry; T.J. Benoist, First Place – Computer Science; Kiya Wade and Jessica Wade, First Place – Earth Science; Lilly Brockland and Meredith Williams, Second Place – Chemestry; Nora Berkbigler and Carissa Cassimatis, Second Place – Earth Science; Emma Cummings, Third Place – Biology; Alex Cummings and Calvin Howard, Third Place – Earth Science; Brayden Armes and Grant Tucker, Honorable Mention – Behavioral Science; Keegan Wade, Honorable Mention – Biology; Emma Anderson, Honorable Mention – Computer Science; James Pikey, Honorable Mention – Chemistry; Hayden Fingerhut, Honorable Mention – Engineering; and Klarissa Heberlie, Honorable Mention – Earth Science.
