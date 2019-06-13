{{featured_button_text}}

The names of students on the fourth quarter St. Joseph Catholic School honor roll has been released and the students whose name appears are:

Fourth Grade: "A" – Alexis Cassmatis and Samuel Figueroa; "A-B" – Gus Brockland, Claire Carron, Dylan Coleman and Myranda Hale; "B" – Audrey Abt and Abriana Pank

Fifth Grade: "A" – Clare Maloney; "A-B" – Brock Busenbark, Brayden Diaz, Hadley Dowell, Carson Golden-Koppeis, Layna Wade and Remy Williams; "B" – Benny Howard

Sixth Grade: "A" – Leah Burcham, Kiya Wade and Meredith Williams; "A-B" – Lilly Brockland, Alex Cummings, Lily Anna Dowell, Eva Guzman, Calvin Howard and Jessica Wade

Seventh Grade: "A" – Lilly Gaines; "A-B" Alyssa Coleman, Mercedes Parker and Keegan Wade

Eighth Grade: "A" – Nora Berkbigler, Anna Burcham and Carissa Cassimatis; "A-B" – Brayden Armes, TJ Benoist, Emma Cummings, Klarissa Heberlie and James Pikey

