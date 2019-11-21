{{featured_button_text}}
ST. JOSEPH STUDENTS ATTEND VETERANS PROGRAM
Submitted photo

On Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — third and fourth grade students from St. Joseph Catholic School, along with their teachers, listen intently to a presentation given by Doug Roussin on the first Veterans Service Organization — the Grand Army of the Republic.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Roussin appeared on the front page of the Nov. 14 Farmington Press.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments