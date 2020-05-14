ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL BREAKFAST

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A safety masked St. Paul Lutheran School teacher hands out a breakfast plate to an eighth grade student who took part in Monday's fourth annual "Happy Breakfast" event. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, eighth graders aren't able to enjoy a traditional graduation ceremony this year, so the teachers put their heads together and decided to treat the students to a breakfast of cinnamon rolls. The meal brought smiles to students' faces as they celebrated their graduation in a non-traditional manner.