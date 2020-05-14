ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL BREAKFAST
0 comments

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL BREAKFAST

  • 0
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Submitted photo

A safety masked St. Paul Lutheran School teacher hands out a breakfast plate to an eighth grade student who took part in Monday's fourth annual "Happy Breakfast" event. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, eighth graders aren't able to enjoy a traditional graduation ceremony this year, so the teachers put their heads together and decided to treat the students to a breakfast of cinnamon rolls. The meal brought smiles to students' faces as they celebrated their graduation in a non-traditional manner.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Always a full-time mom
News

Always a full-time mom

  • Updated

The city of Farmington is where Shawnna Robinson grew up, along with three brothers, and where she and her husband John have raised their thre…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This curious antique dispensed a practical item used by people many years ago and is still a useful product used today. Do you have any idea w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News