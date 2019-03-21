St. Paul Lutheran to hold 'Star Wars' themed dinner, auction

Spring is here and with it comes warms breezes, singing birds, blooming flowers and the St. Paul Lutheran School Dinner and Benefit Auction.
This year heralds the 24th anniversary of the event held at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington. What started as a handful of parents holding a silent auction fundraiser for the K-8 school in the gym has blossomed into a sold out event that utilizes most of the classrooms and is the largest one night fundraiser in the area.
This year the dinner auction has taken on a theme from a galaxy far, far away — “May the Fourth Be With You” — a play on the date of the event that takes places May 4. Then the Bible verse from Job 17:12: "...in the face of darkness light is near," was chosen to represent the light and dark theme portrayed in the Star Wars saga.
Once again the evening will begin with a silent auction featuring items from many local businesses and individuals. The silent auction rooms close every five minutes leading up to dinner which is once again catered by Bow Tie Catering.
Following dinner the live auction begins. This year the auction will feature Cardinal baseball tickets, tickets to "Hamilton" in Chicago, a Star Wars Disney package and the always popular class displays.
St. Paul alum Craig Thomas was a living example of faith in the face of darkness, so the evening wouldn’t be complete without taking time to recognize the Craig Thomas Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2012 to honor his legacy by creating a designated fund for families who want their child to attend St. Paul Lutheran School. Since its creation, almost 100 children have been able to attend St. Paul because of the generosity of those attending the dinner.
It’s not too late to be a part of the fun and excitement at the St. Paul Auction. There is still time for those interested in sponsoring the event or donating an item to either the silent or live auction. Every sponsor and donor will be recognized in the auction booklet distributed to each attendee during the event, as well as the event website.
Tickets are available now through the school office. Spots can be reserved by calling 756-5147. Tickets are $50 and include a personal bid number, appetizers, dinner, dessert and beverages.
Everyone is encouraged to visit the school website www.stpaulgiants.com for more information about St. Paul Lutheran School and how the auction benefits its students. You may also contact Auction Chair Heather Garner for more information.
