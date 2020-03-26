State legislature adjourned due to coronavirus

Dear Friends,
We have now adjourned for an unknown amount of time to adhere to the request for all to help with the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.
The State Capitol is also doing its part by completely closing its doors and at the same time to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. Our nation is facing a crisis unlike most of us have seen. As your representative, I can assure you that we will do everything to ensure we protect our citizens and to make the welfare of all citizens our first priority. Prior to our adjournment, the House did approve two supplemental financing bills that will help ensure funding is in place to address the coronavirus.
House OKs key pieces of legislation before annual spring break
Missouri House members returned to the State Capitol this week with the goal of approving the Fiscal Year 2021 state operating budget, but altered our plans as a result of the COVID-19 health situation and the potential impact it will have on citizen’s health and the state’s economy.
The week began with a marathon Sunday Budget Committee hearing where members of the committee worked until the early hours of Monday to craft a spending plan. The budget bills were set to come to the floor for approval on Wednesday and Thursday, but Tuesday afternoon the leadership of the House announced work on the budget would be postponed based on information they currently have, as well as other factors that could not be foreseen at that time. The House leadership said their primary goal was to “maintain an amendable budget” so they could account for potential fluctuation in revenue and address any new needs facing Missouri.
Unfortunately, work on the budget needed to be postponed so we legislators turned our attention to a supplemental budget bill that provides critical funding to help the state address the spread of the coronavirus. We also approved an important piece of legislation that will generate approximately $1 billion in revenues for the state budget.
With that work completed, House members return home to spend time working in our districts during our annual break, which now appears will be extended as lawmakers follow the CDC’s guidelines on large gatherings. House leadership will continue to evaluate the situation and will keep lawmakers informed on any decisions regarding when they will return to the Capitol to continue our legislative work. The goal is to present a budget to the Senate in a time frame that will allow for its passage before the constitutional deadline of May 8.
Supplemental budget funds OK'd for coronavirus efforts (HB 2014)
The House has approved a supplemental budget bill that will provide the state with extra spending authority for the remainder of the current fiscal year. The legislation authorizes an additional $412.8 million in spending for items ranging from early childhood education to services for seniors to enhanced access to care for uninsured children.
“By passing this bill out today we are appropriating dollars that will keep state government functioning through the end of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30 of 2020,” said the House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, who sponsored the bill.
The legislation also includes an increase of $33 million in federal funds to be appropriated for aid across the state to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be utilized according to two pieces of legislation at the federal level. The additional dollars will likely be used for testing equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as items like food assistance, emergency paid leave and emergency unemployment insurance.
The $33 million figure is based on a collaborative analysis performed by both the Governor’s office and the legislature regarding the amount of federal dollars the state is likely to receive in the weeks ahead.
We are doing the best we can to prepare for what we think the state will need to spend combined with what we think we will receive from the federal government.
The appropriation will supplement the more than $7 million in funds the governor has already activated with his state of emergency declaration. In total the state would have more than $40 million to utilize in its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through the end of the current fiscal year.
These are very unusual times and I hope we will be able to come back and do our duty which we were called upon by the citizens of this state to do. We cannot solve a global pandemic by ourselves. We cannot end the problem on our own. We don’t have all the solutions because we really don’t know what we’re up against yet. We’ve heard from health care providers. We’ve heard from experts from all over the state and country. We don’t know what the scope of this is yet but we will work hard to understand it and do everything possible to help our citizens.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Legislation OK'd to continue federal reimbursement allowance (HB 2456)
Heading into the break, the House approved an important piece of legislation that provides vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program. In total the bill will generate close to $1 billion in revenue for the state operating budget.
The bill will extend until 2021 the Ground Ambulance, Nursing Facility, Medicaid Managed Care Organization, Hospital, Pharmacy, and Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled Reimbursement Allowance taxes. These taxes are part of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program that was first enacted into law in 1992. Under the program, hospitals and other medical providers provide funds to the state. Missouri’s Medicaid program then uses these funds to draw down matching federal dollars, and providers are reimbursed through appropriations from the federal funds.
It is the single most impactful piece of legislation so far in the budget. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Governor announces municipal elections postponed until June
In accordance with his executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and in response to a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order that postpones all elections schedule for April 7 until June 2. The governor’s order allows the ballots already printed for the April 7 election to be used on the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have reached the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Governor shares guidelines to combat spread of COVID-19
As the state of Missouri works to mitigate the spread and impact of the coronavirus, Governor Parson is encouraging Missourians to follow guidelines based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as federal guidance from the Trump Administration.
He said, “Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters.”
Missourians are encouraged to:
1. Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
2. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
3. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
4. If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
5. If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
6. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
7. Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
8. Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 50 people.
9. Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
10. Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
11. Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
12. Practice good hygiene:
• Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
• Avoid touching your face.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
13. Practice common sense and personal responsibility.
Governor Parson also noted the state has taken several steps to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri, including the restriction or suspension of visitors at Missouri’s veterans homes, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities. Public tours and events in the State Capitol have also been shut down.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, the governor has strongly urged the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more. He also has asked that facilities attracting large concentrations of senior citizens strongly consider restrictions or closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.
The governor also announced that Missouri casinos will be closed through March 30, 2020, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
Those with questions regarding COVID-19 can also call the DHSS hotline at 877-435-8411.
My office will be answering all emails and phone calls so please feel free to call with any of your concerns.
As more information becomes available during these extraordinary times, I will keep you posted. Stay safe and God willing, we will all get through this.
