Greetings Friends of the 144th!
Last week I had a wonderful time with family as we traveled to Montana. It was a long drive but as the rest of you grandparents know, any time spent with your grandchildren is a great time.
We traveled 3,200 miles, six states, and visited six national landmarks. I was finally able to mark Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone off my bucket list. We also went to Little Bighorn Battlefield, also known as Custer’s Last Stand. This was especially interesting to me as it is known as the most signification action of the Great Sioux War.
When I returned home, I immediately hit the road visiting with school officials and delivering fourth grade school packets to Arcadia Valley, Potosi, Valley Caledonia, Belleview and Ellington. I still have five more schools to go to. I plan to get all these delivered next week. It is my hope that the teachers will find these a valuable resources and that the students will not only enjoy them but learn a lot about Missouri from them.
Improving Access to Hearing Aids for Low Income Missourians (SB 101)
Low-income Missourians with impaired hearing now have greater access to hearing aids under a new program created by legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session. Lawmakers passed the bill with bipartisan support to create a hearing aid distribution program administered by the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
The program began accepting applications on Aug. 28.
State data indicates approximately 600,000 Missourians are deaf or hard of hearing. There are more than 88,000 Missourians who could benefit from the new program. Hearing aid technology can significantly improve the quality of life for those with hearing loss, but many insurance providers consider hearing aids an elective procedure. Because of this, and the fact that hearing aids can cost in excess of $4,000, many Missourians may go without hearing aids.
The new program is meant to remedy this problem by providing financial assistance to deaf or hard-of-hearing Missourians who earn less than the federal poverty level. The program requires the assessment for the distribution of hearing aids to be performed by licensed audiologists or hearing instrument specialists or licensed physicians. Those who wish to apply also must provide a quote for their hearing aids, and must verify their total annual income.
An application for hearing aid assistance can be found online at https://mcdhh.mo.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2019/08/HADP-Application-0819.pdf. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can call 573-526-5205 or email Kristin.Funk@mcdhh.mo.gov.
Helping Children with Developmental Disabilities (SB 514)
An important piece of health care legislation that was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson will require insurance companies to cover therapeutic care for children with disabilities. With the new law now set to go into effect, Missouri will become one of three states to require coverage for young people with physical or developmental disabilities.
The new law expands legislation that was approved in 2010 to require coverage for therapies for children with autism spectrum disorders. It also builds on federal requirements that provide some coverage for therapies for children with disabilities.
Current law allows for unlimited speech therapy but just 20 physical therapy or occupational therapy sessions combined per year. With the new law, insurers will not be able to limit therapy visits without giving patients and doctors a chance to document that more sessions are medically necessary.
The legislator who led the effort to pass the bill into law said, “With this disability legislation becoming law, all children will now have access to much-needed therapies that will help them achieve success in their lives. These children deserve the chance to reach out for a piece of the American Dream. Now they have a better chance to achieve that possibility.”
Supporters of the bill said any increases in insurance premiums that result from the coverage requirement will be minimal. They noted that after Missouri passed the autism coverage requirements in 2010, the average costs of therapies per member went up about 39 cents a month. They also note the costs will likely be offset by savings in the public school system and social services as kids with disabilities become more independent.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
