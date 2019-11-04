{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 19-19 closing state offices the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 29.

“Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends. Teresa and I hope this day will be a reminder of all the good that fills our lives,” Parson said. “To all of our state team members, we are thankful for your hard work and dedication to serving Missouri. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments