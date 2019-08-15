WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced this week that Missouri will receive more than $14.7 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help communities address the opioid epidemic. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt has led efforts to increase resources for programs targeting the opioid epidemic.
“More than 1,100 Missourians lost their lives to opioid-related overdoses last year,” said Blunt. “Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control projects that, from 2017 to 2018, our state saw around a 16 percent increase in overdose deaths. This is nothing less than a public health crisis. This grant funding will help more people get the treatment they need, especially in rural areas. Our subcommittee has worked in a bipartisan way to make opioid-related programs a priority. As we work on next year’s funding bill, we will continue focusing resources where they are urgently needed to address the opioid epidemic.”
Blunt prioritized a total of $3.8 billion for opioid programs in the FY2019 Labor/HHS appropriations bill. Under Blunt’s chairmanship, funding for opioid-related Labor/HHS programs has increased by more than $3.5 billion over four years.
The grant funding includes:
■ $4.5 Million in Integrated Behavioral Health Services Grants: More than $4.5 million will be provided to 27 health centers to expand access to mental health and substance use disorder services. Blunt targeted $200 million in community health centers funding toward the opioid crisis in the FY2019 Labor/HHS appropriations bill. Click here for a list of Missouri grant recipients.
■ $8 Million in Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Grants: The Federal Office of Rural Health Policy will provide $8 million to eight Missouri health providers to expand access to substance use disorder treatment and prevention services in rural areas. This funding is part of the $120 million provided in FY2019 for the rural health-related opioid response. Blunt started the program in the FY2017 Labor/HHS bill. Click here for a list of Missouri grant recipients.
■ $1.56 Million in Opioid Workforce Expansion Program (OWEP) Grants: Saint Louis University received $1,050,013 and St. Louis Community College received $514,170 from the OWEP program to train behavioral health care workers focused on opioid and other substance use disorders. OWEP is funded through the behavioral health workforce education and training program that received $75 million in the FY2019 bill.
■ $672,000 in Graduate Psychology Education Program Grants: The University of Missouri System received $400,739 and Saint Louis University received $271,450 to train doctoral health psychology students, interns, and post-doctoral residents to provide prevention and treatment services for opioid and other substance use disorders in high-need areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.