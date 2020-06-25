State unemployment requirements return

Missouri Job Centers are available to assist unemployed workers with these requirements by providing customized job searches through jobs.mo.gov, job fairs, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments, workshops to help develop and refine skills and other training programs. Employers are encouraged to post job openings on MoJobs. For more information about services available through the Missouri Job Centers, visit jobs.mo.gov.

Employer account charges will resume

Also beginning July 5, 2020, employers will once again be charged for unemployment claims against their account. Employers wishing to reduce the amount of charges being made against their accounts are encouraged to report employees that either refuse to return to work or are receiving pay through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Employers can report those instances through their UInteract account or by visiting labor.mo.gov and clicking on “Report Employee Work Refusals” or “Report PPP Wages Paid to Employees.” Separately, guidance will be provided related to the Shared Work program and any continued waiver of employer account charges.

Waiting week resumes for all new unemployment claims