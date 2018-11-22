Try 3 months for $3

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce the St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for November is Andrea Stetina. Stetina’s parents are Amy and Greg Stetina from Bonne Terre.

Stetina was chosen to attend Missouri Girls State in Jefferson City in the summer of 2018. She is on the St. Paul’s Student Leadership Team and is a senior officer. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, a member of the basketball team for four years, softball team for three years, soccer team for two years, and track team for one year. Stetina worked as an intern for the Claire McCaskill 2018 Senate race.

After graduation from high school, Stetina plans to attend University of Missouri and major in journalism and political science. As Student of the Month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

