Students shine at international competition

Members of the Farmington High School HOSA participated in the organization’s 41st annual International Leadership Conference held June 27-30 in Dallas, Texas.
HOSA stands for “Health Occupation Students of America” and the advisor at Farmington is Courtney McIntyre.
Representing Farmington were Corinne Myers, Bree Speakar, Brailey White, Aleasia Ryan, Kassandra Ramos and Kim Ramos.
Kim Ramos is a 2018 graduate and is currently attending Truman State University. The other five are juniors at the high school.
A team made up of Myers, Speakar, Ryan and Kassandra Ramos participated in the creative problem-solving aspect of the competition.
Myers explained the group had 30 minutes to solve a problem – using possible solutions they memorized from practice scenarios.
Their studying included the processes for the eight steps of problem solving.
“So, when we went into our presentation, we would have a process that we built up,” she said.
They would present their solution to a panel of judges. The group did not know their final placement in their category – but know they ended up in the top 25 since they advanced to the second round.
White competed in medical spelling. The first round of her competition consisted of an online test on medical terms.
“Once you made it past that round, you made it to a spelling bee,” she said, “which was a typical spelling bee.”
She finished 11th in her competition at the event. White said she was nervous for state event due to the amount of preparation she had – but, admits she was very pleased when finding out she would move on to the next level.
“Then, I studied a lot,” she said. “Probably for about two weeks I would go into the library about an hour a day and study prefixes and suffixes of medical words, so that way I could put two-and-two together for the spelling bee.”
The group said Kim competed in the biomedical laboratory sciences division, receiving first in state on the state level.
The six qualified for the international competition due to their scores on the state level. Most in the group were competing for the first time. Kassandra took part in competition during her freshman year. The group was inspired by McIntyre to enter their category for the event.
Kassandra admits they were not quite sure what to expect with the competition – but, in the end, their hard work paid off.
All have been involved in HOSA since starting high school. They said the international competition gave them an opportunity to meet and participate with students from all around the globe.
Speakar said one highlight for her was getting collectable pins from other competitors featuring their home countries.
“You have all the states,” she said. “and, then you have all the territories and other countries that are competing. Then, you go around and basically meet everyone and trade pins … it was cool to meet all the different people.”
HOSA-Future Health Professionals is the largest international organization for middle school, high school and post-secondary/collegiate students with an interest in the health profession.
Nearly 10,000 health science students, advisors, government and private sector leaders, judges, family and guests gather at the Omni Dallas Hotel and Convention center to compete, learn and network with member form across the United States, Canada, Mexico and American Samoa.
More than 6,900 competitors competed in one of HOSA’s 60 health-related competitive events. A total of 262 participants from 42 Missouri HOSA chapters competed in 47 competitive and five recognition events, with 23 individuals placing in the top 10, along with an additional 33 individuals and chapters recognized for their service and leadership.
