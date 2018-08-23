Sugarfire Smoke House will be featured on an upcoming segment on the national television show "Food Paradise," slated to air on the Travel Channel at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The series, produced by Travel Channel, brings viewers along as they travel across the country seeking and touring must-see eateries that offer unique dining experiences. Each episode focuses on a specific type of food, with Sugarfire’s episode featuring citywide franchises, dubbed “Off-The-Chain Eats.”
Sugarfire’s own Mike Johnson will be featured. Hailing from a background in fine dining, Johnson launched his culinary career under a young Emeril Lagasse before heading north to develop his skills under the expertise of Chicago’s Charlie Trotter and Gabino Sotellino.
Johnson then traveled to Paris to train at the prestigious Le Buisson D’Ardent, and served a stint under Belgian Master Chef Daniel Joly in Beaver Creek, CO before bringing his culinary expertise home to St. Louis, MO.
Johnson is the chef and owner of St. Louis’ Sugarfire Smoke House, an award-winning restaurant that shines light on Johnson’s dynamic capacity. With 10 locations (and counting), Sugarfire has consistently been ranked best barbecue in St. Louis and chef Johnson continues to establish himself as a culinary master and renowned competitor, placing first in the 2015 and 2018 Memphis in May World Championship (seafood), third in the 2014 Memphis in May World Championship (poultry), third in the 2015 World Food Championship (bacon), ninth in Overall Sides at the 2015 American Royal’s World Series of Barbecue, 12th Overall at Meatstock Australia, fourth in Hog at the 2017 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off, and most recently, spearheaded a grilling demonstration at the 2018 Budweiser Big Bud Sizzle, successfully breaking the Guinness World Record for most people simultaneously grilling at one time. Furthermore, Sugarfire proudly received a Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense for supporting and hiring veterans.
In December of 2016, chef Johnson’s latest venture, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, came to fruition and has since been lauded as one of St. Louis’ Best New Restaurants, also receiving national attention for its smash-patty burgers.
Sugarfire Smoke House is an award-winning restaurant group, founded by Chef Mike Johnson, Carolyn Downs and Charlie Downs. Famous for its succulent brisket, pulled pork, ribs, signature sandwiches, and over the top daily specials, Sugarfire has consistently been ranked best barbecue in St. Louis by local and national publications alike.
Johnson has served as a celebrity pitmaster and competed in events stateside and beyond on behalf of Sugarfire, including Hogs for the Cause, the Perth Yak Ales BBQ Competition, Memphis in May, Australia’s Meatstock, The Kansas City Royal, Charleston Wine & FoodFestival and the World Food Championship.
Furthermore, Johnson has been featured on a variety of national television shows, including Food Network’s BBQ, Brews & ‘Que (feat. Michael Symon), Destination America’s BBQ Pitmasters, Travel Channel’s Food Paradise, and Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay!, to name a few, and has been praised by a variety of celebrities including Snoop Dogg.
Today, Sugarfire has 10 locations across the state of Missouri (including a location within the National Blues Museum), as well as locations in O’Fallon, IL, Indianapolis, IN, and Westminster, CO. For more information about Sugarfire Smoke House, visit sugarfiresmokehouse.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
