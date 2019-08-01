{{featured_button_text}}
Summer Yard of the Season
Submitted photo

The Gau family was recently awarded the Summer Yard of the Season by the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

Jennifer Sikes, second row, left, presents a check from the garden club and Belgrade State Bank to the Gaus.

The family's garden is a cottage landscape, with a Calla Lilly as a front yard focal point.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments