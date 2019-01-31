Try 1 month for 99¢
Super Bowl parties: Drink or drive, but never both

The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event. This Super Bowl Sunday there will be a lot of game day socializing that may include drinking. That’s why the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is urging football fans to call the play now: drinking OR driving. If you plan on drinking on Super Bowl Sunday, designate a sober driver to get you home safely.

The coalition encourages fans to make plans ahead of time that will prevent them from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking. Driving impaired could result in injury or death for you and others on the road.

In 2018, preliminary data indicates 153 people were killed and 525 seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. “Drunk driving is irresponsible and completely preventable,” said Jon Nelson, executive committee chair to the coalition. “All it takes is a little planning and accountability. We want fans to remember that it’s a choice. Drink OR drive – but never both.”

For those who plan to drink, leave your keys at home. Designate a sober driver, whether it’s a friend, relative, taxi, ride share or public transportation. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers a new SaferRide mobile app.

The app helps people who have been drinking get a safe ride home. It also helps users call a taxi or a friend and identify their location so they can be picked up. The app is available for Android devices on Google Play, and Apple devices on the iTunes store.

