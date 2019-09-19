{{featured_button_text}}

The Surgery Center of Farmington is celebrating its 20th anniversary of caring for patients in the Parkland this month.

The center opened its doors and performed the first surgical procedure on Sept. 27, 1999. Since then over 84,000 surgeries have been performed at the Ambulatory Surgery Center. Ambulatory Surgery Centers—known as ASCs—are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.

"ASCs have transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans across the country by providing a more convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures—and done so with a strong track record of quality care and positive patient outcomes," said Cindy Young, Surgery Center administrator. "The Surgery Center staff prides themselves on excellent patient satisfaction by providing a family friendly atmosphere to everyone."

Young added that she and the staff thank all of their patients for choosing the surgery center for their surgical needs over the past 20 years.

