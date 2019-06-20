{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This little gadget sure looks strange, but it can be a real lifesaver when you need it. Take a guess about what the little contraption does, and if you're right, your name will be featured in next week's issue.

Give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

As far as the answer to last week's Take a Guess, it is a modern version of a birthing stool. Guessing the correct answer was Dawn Woodall Smith, Nancy Bullis and Sueane LaComb.

