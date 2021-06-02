This week's Take a Guess was a very popular toy in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Unfortunately, a problem was discovered that led to a change in the material used to make it. Do you know the name of the toy and the problem that led to its redesign? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess were vacuum tubes once used by radio stations to broadcast their signal. Tuning in to the correct answer were Mike Bowers, Larry Ross, D.W. Underwood, Nancy Bullis, Mary Cook, Candy Goheen, Mark Easter, Kevin Broeker, Tina Marie Zangara, Steve Vogt, Teresa Engelke and Susan Smith Kline. Please accept this Wolfman Jack "howl" in your honor!