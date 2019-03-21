Try 3 months for $3

This week's "Take a Guess" is an unusual looking instrument with a specific use. Do you know what it is?

If you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927, drop by our office at 227 E. Columbia St. or post the answer on our Facebook page.

Last week's "Take a Guess" was an ear notcher for cows and hogs. Jim Dugal and Jim Bullis gave the correct answer.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments