This is a perfect tool to have in your garage if you ever really gum up the works. In fact, if you show up at somebody's house with one, you may end up with a plaque or two, but don't expect to be able to hang them on your wall. Think you know what it is? Give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and tell us us your guess.
Now on to last week's Take a Guess. The answer was a french fry cutter — and frankly we were amazed at how many people got the right answer! The great guessers are: Debbie Eck, Bettye Warner, Nancy Dismuke, Jeanne Johnson, Melody Carr, Lois Johnson, Larry Ross, Heather Garner, Vicky Collins, Mitchell Trimmer, Paul Oberlander and Sharlene Jessel.
